Ananya Panday On Dealing With Heartbreaks Months After Her Rumoured Split With Ishaan Khatter

Ananya Panday recently opened up about dealing with heartbreaks and the people she falls back on for support. The actress, in an interview, said that she doesn’t shy away from getting emotional when she needs to be. She also said that her mother, Bhavana Pandey along with her close friends are her biggest support system.

The Gehraiyaan star’s statements about handling heartbreaks come a few months after it was reported that she and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Ishaan Khatter have parted ways. The alleged couple worked together in Khaali Peeli and were rumoured to be together for a while.

In a chat with ETimes, Ananya was talking about The Summer I Turned Pretty, she spoke about heartbreak and family support. “I am the kind of person who believes in going through all the emotions and letting it all out. By keeping our emotions in, we think that we’re being strong. We tell ourselves, ‘no I won’t cry’ but that suppressing of emotions always catches up to you some time later. I feel it’s okay to cry your heart out and listen to all the Arijit Singh songs that you can. Eat how much ever ice cream you want to and you’ll be okay one day. Also, I don’t think there’s a better medicine than spending time with your best friends," she said.

Speaking about her mother, Ananya said that Bhavana is one of the closest emotional anchors. She said that her mom is very easy to talk to about everything. “She’s very chilled out in that way. She is always right. I could believe that she’s wrong about several things, but in the end, she’s always proven right. She always knows that this person is not good for you, months before you realise it," Ananya added.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen in Liger. The actress stars alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the film. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline.

