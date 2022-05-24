Ananya Panday on Dealing With Rumours About Personal Life: 'There Are Days When I Feel Upset' | Exclusive

Ananya Panday has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood within a span of three years, thanks to her appealing performances in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Gehraiyaan. She is next gearing up for her pan-India debut with Karan Johar’s co-production Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Besides her big movie projects and lucrative endorsement deals, Ananya often grabs headlines for her personal life. She was recently in news for her alleged breakup with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter.

In this interview, Ananya spoke about how she deals with all rumours surrounding her personal life, her experience working with Mike Tyson in Liger, and her love for sneakers.

Your last release Gehraiyaan brought you much critical acclaim. None of your previous films earned you the kind of reception that Gehraiyaan did. Does it make you more confident as an actor?

Most definitely. When there’s appreciation and people enjoy my performance or find some relatability to the character, it always feels good and very encouraging. But I’m grateful that I have got a lot of love since my very first film. I hope to keep learning and growing.

You will next be seen in Liger along with Vijay Deverakonda. Mike Tyson is also making an appearance in the film. You recently shot with him in the US. How has the experience been?

The whole film has been so much fun from shooting with Vijay to Mike sir. I hope that we can bring that fun to cinemas for people to enjoy the film.

Being a celebrity is not easy as they’re constantly judged for every action. Also, a lot is written and said about their personal lives. Have you learned how to navigate through it or does it bother you?

I think I have got better for sure. There are days when I feel a little upset or bogged down by certain things. But I try to switch off. I try to spend time with my friends and family. I try to remember that is just the digital world and there’s a whole actual world out there with people who I love and who love me back. I usually deal with it quite humorously.

You are a fitness freak, too. What does your diet and fitness regimen look like? How do you balance a busy schedule with a healthy lifestyle?

I do some sort of workout or movement at least for 20 minutes every day but I also don’t believe in depriving my body of anything when it comes to food. I like to eat everything even if it’s in moderation but then some sort of workout is important.

You have been associated with Skechers for a very long time. What is it that keeps bringing you back to this brand?

I think the fact that it resonates so much with my own personality. It’s a very fun, young, vibrant brand. It has comfort as well as a little bit of colour, and drama, and it’s all about balance and a healthy lifestyle while having fun as well.

A lot of Hollywood actresses have created viral/iconic moments by ditching heels at the major red carpet events. Have you ever thought of ditching heels for sneakers or flats on the red carpet? Or would you like to try it in the near future?

I’m always in sneakers. I always have three backup sneakers in the car. If I could I would wear sneakers with everything and I do it anyway.

