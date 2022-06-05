Ananya Panday Pens A 'Friendship' Poem For Sara Ali Khan As They Bond At IIFA 2022: 'Feeling Right'

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan bonded at the IIFA 2022. The awards show took place in Abu Dhabi this year, with many stars reaching the international destination and performing at the show. While fans will have to wait until the show is telecasted, Sara revealed that she spent some time with Ananya. So much so that Ananya ended up writing a friendly poem for her.

On Sunday, Sara took to Instagram and shared a picture with Ananya. Both the divas twinned in white ensembles. While Ananya opted to drape a white saree, a creation by Manish Malhotra, Sara was seen sporting an ensemble by Faraz Manan. Both the actresses posed together, giving fans a good look at their IIFA 2022 outfits.

Sara captioned the picture, “Wearing White Feeling Right ☑️ What a sight Friendship kinda night PS this caption has been written by Ananya."

Earlier in the day, Sara took to Instagram and shared a video in which Ananya was seen dancing to Pushpa’s Saami Saami. The Liger actress had a casual outfit on while she danced for Sara. The Love Aaj Kal star shared the video and tagged Rashmika Mandanna. The Pushpa actress gave her seal of approval to the song, calling Ananya the cutest.

Ananya and Sara performed at the awards show this year. Video clips from the night revealed that Ananya set the stage on fire with her performance of Saami Saami, Sara added a touch of Atrangi Re to the night.

On the work front, Sara and Ananya have a few movies in the making. Sara has Gaslight with Vikrant Masse and an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, Ananya has

