Ananya Panday Poses With BFF Suhana Khan After Watcing Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, See Pics

Not just Shah Rukh Khan fans but his family members and close ones have also caught the first-day show of his most anticipated film Pathaan. Last night, a screening of the Siddharth Anand directorial was held at Yash Raj studios and several prominent names from the industry were present including Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, JohnAbraham, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan among others. John and Deepika also play a very pivotal part in Pathaan. Besides them, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s close friends Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor were also present.

Bhavana’s daughter, actress Ananya Panday took to social media to share a post from the screening of the film. Later, a photo shared by Ananya’s friend saw her posing with SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan. Their close friend Shananya, too, seemed to be a part of the screening, going by her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Pathaan has created history at the box office. The film, which hit the theatres on January 25, is all set to cross Rs 54 crore mark on its opening day. The early estimates suggest that the film is likely to break the record of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) which had opened to a staggering Rs 53.95 crore.

News18’s review of Pathaan reads, “The action-sequences in the film are top-notch. You can’t help but cheer, whistle and clap for Deepika as she performs some challenging jujutsu stunts. There’s also a solo action sequence featuring her wielding the deadly Gatling gun, which truly blows your mind. Pathaan’s introduction scene as he combats the bad guys is remarkable and with the striking and stylised background music, it is pure gold. Jim and Pathaan locking horns atop a trailer and then on the frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia, and particularly, the fight sequence with Pathaan and Tiger (yes, Salman Khan has a rather long-ish cameo) is a treat. For those who grew up on a staple diet of the 1990s Bollywood, there’s nothing better than watching and revelling in the banter and the camaraderie between two of the biggest superstars of the country!"

