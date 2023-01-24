Home » News » Movies » Ananya Panday Proves She is a True Kareena Kapoor Khan Fan With Her Latest Instagram Post

Ananya Panday Proves She is a True Kareena Kapoor Khan Fan With Her Latest Instagram Post

Ananya Panday took to social media to share a photo which proves that she is taking inspiration from Kareena Kapoor's Khan one of the most iconic quotes.

January 24, 2023

Ananya Panday's latest mirror selfie
Ananya Panday's latest mirror selfie

Ananya Panday is a true blue Kareena Kapoor Khan fan and she proves it often. On Tuesday, the Liger actress took to social media to share a photo which proves that she is taking inspiration from Bebo’s one of the most iconic quotes. In a selfie shared by her, we can see a sticker on the mirror which reads Kareena’s popular dialogue from Jab We Met ‘Main Apni Favourite Hoon.’ Sharing it, she wrote, “I love it! Thanks for the morning self love" and tagged her stylist, Meagan Concessio.

Take a look:

Ananya has often expressed her love and admiration for Kareena and the latter, too, showers praises and appreciation on her. Last year on Halloween, the Liger actress dressed up as Kareena’s cult-classic character Pooh from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The actress was seen wearing the dazzling pink top crop top with a mini skirt, channelling Poo for the party. Kareena Kapoor gave her approval to the look by sharing pictures of Ananya on her Instagram Stories. She said, “You look PHAT." She also wished Ananya on her birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in the film Dream Girl 2. After the success of the 2019 comedy Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana, Raaj Shaandilya, and Ekta Kapoor reunited to make a sequel. Ananya Panday also has Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh, in the pipeline. The notion of friendship is central to the movie. Ananya previously co-starred with Siddhant Chaturvedi in the movie Gehraiyaan last year.

January 24, 2023
last updated: January 24, 2023, 15:40 IST
