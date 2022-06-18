Ananya Panday Recalls How Shah Rukh Khan Made a Huge Contribution to Shaping Her

Shah Rukh Khan is a personality who has impacted many lives through his films and his generosity. The list of people who he has influenced is not just limited to his global fan base but also the people who are close to him and are a part of the industry. Recently, actress Ananya Panday, who is a close friend of SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor opened up about an incident and said how inspiring the superstar is and how close-knit all these families are.

Talking about them, she said, “Shah Rukh sir and Sanjay sir were very hands-on parents and always found time for us. Shah Rukh sir would help Suhana and me train for our sports day and our Taekwondo classes. In fact, one of them would always be present to help us out, be it for our annual day function, football matches, whatever it was. It was and still is like a large family. They were also huge inspirations while growing up."

Admitting that Shah Rukh Khan training anyone is not a small deal, she continued, “Who isn’t a fan of Shah Rukh Khan? But I am a very big fan of the person he is off-screen as well. He made a huge contribution in shaping me into the person I am today. He always ensured that we were raised well and were treated just like other kids."

Ananya, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan, is now prepping for her next film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will reunite with Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will have three back-to-back releases in 2023 starting with Pathaan. He will then be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, for which he is paired with Nayanthara. SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.

