Ananya Panday Reveals One Trait About Liger Co-Star Vijay Deverakonda That His Fans Should Know; Read On

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda have grown to become close buddies over the shooting and promotions of their new film Liger. The actress can be seen talking about their friendship on multiple occasions. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ananya Panday spilled the beans about her co-star’s off-screen personality and revealed that one trait of the actor that she wants his fans to know.

When Ananya was asked by the portal about one thing she would want Vijay fans to know about him, she thought for a bit and replied: “He is very funny. He has a very wicked and dark sense of humour."

Advertisement

Vijay gave a glimpse of his sense of humour on the popular talk show Koffee With Karan, where he graced the couch with Ananya. He gave some very interesting answers to tricky questions, for example, he gave a smart reply when he was asked about his current relationship status. He said, “So, one day I’ll get married and I will want to have kids. That day I will say it out."

Quite often in previous interviews, Vijay has fondly called Ananya “overdramatic" interviews. Ananya, too, recently penned an appreciation note for him on Instagram. She called him “simply the best” and thanked him for being the way he is. She talked about the “adventure" she had with him throughout the journey of the film. Check out her post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Chofg4fNQKj/

Vijay’s role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy catapulted him to new heights of fame and established him as a critically acclaimed actor. The movie was later remade in Hindi, starring Shahid Kapoor in the titular role.

Advertisement

Coming back to Liger, the film had a global release today in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here