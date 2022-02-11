Ananya Panday Reveals Suhana Khan's Goofy Nickname As SRK's Daughter Gives Gehraiyaan A Shoutout

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan doubled up as BFF Ananya Panday’s biggest cheerleader as the latter’s film Gehraiyaan released. The Shakun Batra directorial, which skipped the theatrical release and released directly on Amazon Prime Video, has Ananya playing Tia, a rich 20 something engaged to Zain, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is also seen as Deepika Padukone’s cousin in the film.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Suhana shared a picture of Ananya from a party scene in the movie. While Suhana is yet to share her review of the film, she shared the picture with Ananya’s character’s name appearing below the picture and tagged the actress. Ananya reposted the picture and thanked Suhana. However, in the process, she revealed Suhana’s goofy nickname. “Suhuuubhai (heart emoji) ily," she captioned the picture.

Suhana and Ananya have been friends since they were kids. Not only did they go to the same school together but they would also spend time with each other’s parents as well. Ananya at one point has said that Shah Rukh is like a second father to her. While Ananya has been in the industry for a couple of years now, Suhana is also likely to take her big step into Bollywood.

The 21-year-old, who has previously hinted at following SRK’s footsteps into the industry, is rumoured to be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar. A few days ago, Suhana was spotted leaving the filmmaker’s office as well. Neither Suhana nor Shah Rukh has confirmed her debut plans.

As for Gehraiyaan, the film has opened to lukewarm reviews. The News18 review reads, “While Deepika Padukone’s performance is just about okay (she is weak in the emotional scenes), Ananya Panday is too flippant to make a mark even when she begins to suspect her fiance. Both men (Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa) are huge disappointments, and they just cannot get into their characters to convey distress."

