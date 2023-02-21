Ananya Panday is currently in Qatar and making the most of her trip. The actress recently shared a bundle of photos from the time she spend in Doha, food she ate and the people she met. The actress even bumped into Sara Ali Khan, who is also on a trip to the same country. She used a waving emoji to caption the photos.

In the first photo, the actress looked stunning in an all white ensemble as she posed with elegance. In the second picture she is seen tightly hugging Sara Ali Khan. Sara looked gorgeous in an all black ensemble. In the next few pictures, Ananya gave a glimpse of all the tasty food she relished on the trip.

Advertisement

Ananya enjoys a massive fan following. Time and again, the actress is seen sharing fun moments and snippets from her daily life which keeps her fans on their toes. Being a GenZ icon, the actress is also a huge advocate of the conscious usage of social media.

The actress who’s often subjected to trolling on Instagram had earlier shared, “I don’t think the feeling of being trolled constantly will ever get resolved inside me. There are days when something really affects me. I feel really bad when I read negative stuff about me. But there are moments when I get over it and feel strong. I feel I can deal with it. I think I am just trying to focus more on improving myself as an actor and giving people a chance to doubt me."

Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, while Sara Ali Khan is the eldest child of actor Saif Ali Khan.

Ananya will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. She was last seen in the pan India film Liger alongside Vijaya Deverakonda.

Sara Ali Khan on the other hand will next be seen in Aditya Dhar’s directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in lead role. She will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal. The film is currently in its production stage and is scheduled to release on December 8 this year.

Advertisement

She also has Karan Johar’s Ae Watan Mere Watan where she would be essaying the role of a freedom fighter based on the 1942 Quit India Movement. Sara was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here