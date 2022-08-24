Ananya Panday Says She Gets Affected by Trolls: I Want to Prove Myself and Want People to Like Me as an Actor

Ananya Panday is all set for the release of her upcoming film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The actress who is just a couple of films in the industry already enjoys massive popularity and fan following. However, Ananya has also faced her fair share of trolling. Talking about the same, she said in a recent interview that she sometimes gets affected by trolls. She also added that she wants to prove herself and wants people to like her as an actor.

She told India Today, “I think it depends on the day. Obviously, on some days, I get very affected. And then some days, I’m not bothered. And that’s normal, that’s a human reaction that you would have. I’ve just realized that there’s nothing better than to just keep working hard and making sure that my work speaks for itself."

“But it’s okay. I’m in no rush. I just want to prove myself and I want people to like me as an actor," the actress added.

Vijay and Ananya, along with the director Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmme Kaur have been busy with promotions the entire month. The actors have toured several cities in the country to promote their film and interact with fans. Ahead of the release, Ananya took to Instagram to share a couple of photos and a video and penned an appreciation note for Vijay.

In the first photo, which is taken from inside their flight, Ananya can be seen resting her head on Vijay’s shoulders. In the next photo, they can be seen hugging each other. Sharing it, she wrote, “34 days, 20 flights, 17 cities - what’s kept us going is YOUR love ❤️ We’ve been blessed beyond measure with all the love and joy you have showered us with in every city and I will never ever forget this. Our film is yours tomorrow!!!! We do it all for you, Enjoyyyyyyy #LIGER ❤️❤️❤️ also appreciation post for this guy right here @thedeverakonda I wouldn’t want it any other way and I couldn’t imagine this adventure with anyone else - you’re simply the best, thank you for being you! ☀️"

Liger is slated to release on 25th August, in the theatres. The film features Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy among others.

