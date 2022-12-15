Ananya, Shanaya Click Selfie With Sania Mirza, Enjoy FIFA While Mums Bhavana, Maheep 'Sit at Home'

Several Bollywood stars can be spotted in Qatar now for the ongoing FIFA World Cup semi-finals. Karisma Kapoor recently took to Instagram to sum up her ‘Qatar Experience through pictures and videos, whereas Mouni Roy shared a couple of snaps with her husband as they were enjoying the match. Now Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has dropped several photos from her match day. Ananya is in Qatar with her father Chunky Panday, her friend Shanaya Kapoor, her actor-father Sanjay Kapoor and her brother Jahaan Kapoor.

Ananya recently witnessed the France Vs Morocco match live at the Al Bayt Stadium after Argentina vs Croatia match. She took to her Instagram story section to share glimpses of the match and also shared a separate video of French football player Kylian Mbappe. Ananya and the gang also met Sania Mirza, who was also present at the venue. The Tennis star took to her Instagram story handle to share a selfie with them.

Take a look at their pics:

However, while Ananya and Shanaya are enjoying the matches in Qatar, their moms Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor are missing out on all the fun. Shanaya shared a photo of her face timing Maheep as she could not join them. Maheep also shared a photo of the group and tagged Bhavana and wrote, “while we sit at home…Dude!!! Not fair!!!"

On the other hand, Ananya’s photo with her rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur also went viral recently. Sanjay Kapoor shared pictures of himself and his group in front of a flight. The actor travelled with Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor. In one of the pictures, Ananya and Aditya are seen posing with the rest.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday last shared the screen space alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. She will next be seen opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Ananya has also teamed up with Ayushmann Khurrana for Dream Girl 2.

