Ananya Panday Shares Dreamy Pics With Pink Sky From Her Rome Vacation, Shanaya Kapoor Calls Her 'Prettyyyy'

Ananya Panday is having a blast in Italy. And, her Instagram timeline is proof. From sun-kissed pictures to throwing fashion goals, Ananya is on a roll. And, the latest set of pictures is all things amazing. In these clicks, the young actress can be seen posing under a beautiful pink sky as she sported a stunning white off-shoulder outfit. She accessorised her look with earrings and left her hair open. Needless to say, Ananya looked simple yet gorgeous in these pictures. In the caption, the actress wrote, “pink skies and wishing fountains".

Ananya’s BFF Shanya Kapoor was quick to shower love in the comments section. “Ur so prettyyyyy," she wrote along with a white heart emoji. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan also commented, “Did u wish for me to be there". While Sophie Choudry called her ‘gorgeous’, Maheep Kapoor also called ‘pretty’.

Advertisement

Earlier, Ananya also dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen soaking in the sun in Capri in a floral print bikini set. The photos truly defined her Instagram bio which reads, “serial chiller". While in one of the clicks, Ananya was seen posing in a boat, in another picture she was seen enjoying in the water. “Boat day!!!! Swam in the blue grotto, saw a heart shaped cave and listened to ‘Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein’ on loop ☀️🚤 🌊" she wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger. The film also starred Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy in key roles. Mike Tyson also made a special appearance in the film. Liger was directed by Puri Jagannadh but failed terribly at the box office. Ananya will next feature in the sequel of Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan alongside her Gehraiyaan co-actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi and The White Tiger fame, Adarsh Gourav.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here