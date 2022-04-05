Ananya Panday Shares Priceless Pic of Young Suhana, Aryan Khan Arm Wrestling; Fans Are All Hearts

Even ahead of their big Bollywood debuts, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan have managed to win millions of hearts and enjoy a legion of fan following. Needless to say, they are much-loved star kids in the film industry and glimpses of them cheering for their father’s co-owned team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) always thrill the Internet. Now, an old picture of Aryan and Suhana is trending on social media. The photo was originally posted by Suhana’s BFF and actress Ananya Panday a few years ago.

In the viral throwback picture, young Suhana and Aryan can be seen arm wrestling in what appears to be a restaurant. Ananya dropped the priceless picture on her official Instagram account on August 31, 2014. In the picture, we can also see young Ananya and Shanaya Kapoor cheering for the sibling duo, as they engage in the arm wrestle. While posting the beautiful happy picture, Ananya took to the caption and wrote, “Faaavvvess."

Advertisement

As soon as the picture was shared on the photo-sharing-application, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they showered love on the star kids by dropping heart emoticons. While one fan wrote, " Aryan n suhana❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," another noted, “Ananya is so cute 😍😍."

Aryan, Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya share an amazing bonding, and their hilarious comments on each other’s posts prove the same. Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya call themselves the “Charlie’s Angels," referring to the lead actresses of the hit action-comedy Charlie’s Angels series. Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday while Shanaya, who will soon make her acting debut in Bollywood, is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

Advertisement

On their work fronts, currently, Suhana is busy shooting for her debut Bollywood project, which is a Zoya Akhtar directorial and is based on The Archie comic. Alongside Suhana, Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will also be making their acting debuts with this project. Ananya Panday is busy with Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in prominent roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.