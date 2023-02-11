Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s film Gehraiyaan clocked a year today. Taking a trip down memory lane, the actress shared throwback photos with her co-stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and director Shakun Batra. Back when Gehraiyaan was released, it earned rave reviews from fans and critics alike. However, it was Ananya Panday’s character Tia who became the netizen’s favourite. Sharing the unseen photo, Ananya wrote, “special people, special movie #1YearOfGehraiyaan missing everyone SO much forever grateful for this".

Karan Johar who was one of the producers of the film, took to his Instagram stories to praise the movie. He wrote, “One year of a film that broke ground, switched genre half way through, was discussed and debated… But most certainly not ignored!" Ananya Panday then re-shared Karan Johar’s story, and wrote, “Forever grateful for you and your belief in all of us."

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, Ananya had opened up about the film. She shared, “From the time we started doing workshops and intimacy training sessions, we became like one family. I learned so much from my co-stars, from Shakun Batra (director) and everyone involved in the making. With this movie, I have fallen in love with the process of acting, and I have discovered the tipping point or the beginning of my process as an actor going forward. I don’t ever want to say that I have completely cracked it, but this is how I want to do things. I shot this when I was about 21".

She added, “I have seen myself growing up; it’s been captured in the film. It has made me non-judgemental as a person. It’s an observational film and not the kind that spoon-feeds the audience about what they should feel at some point. How the audience reacts to characters will also show how they perceive modern relationships".

Meanwhile on the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She was last seen in the pan India film Liger alongside Vijaya Deverakonda.

