Ananya Panday Takes 'Inspiration' From Kaju Katli For Her Diwali Look, Check Gorgeous Photos

Our favourite Bollywood celebrities were busy last week attending several pre-Diwali parties hosted by prominent names like Manish Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Ramesh Taurani, Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Amitabh Bachchan. The gorgeous actors have been flooding social media with their photos in their ethnic best as they attended these parties. However, on the day of Diwali, everyone took their fashion games a notch higher.

Actress Ananya Panday, who served fashion goals throughout the week, chose a sheer saree in which she turned heads. Ananya was dressed for Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s Diwali bash. She paired her saree with a strappy blouse and chose matching jewellery. She took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share photos of her and hilariously wrote that she took ‘inspiration’ from kaju katli.

Her caption read, “✨kaju katli was the inspiration "

Advertisement

Take a look:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali bash was attended by several celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Kriti Sanon, Aryan Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor among many others.

Work-wise, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film marked his debut in Bollywood, however, it failed to impress the audiences and had a poor performance at the box office. The actress has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in her pipeline with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is co-written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh. She recently wrapped up the shooting of the film and took to social media to pen a long post for the cast and crew. Ananya Panday will also be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Read all the Latest Movies News here