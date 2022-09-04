Ananya Panday Talks About Her Wedding Plans, Shanaya Reveals When They, Suhana Will Get Married

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives returned with its second season on September 2 and this time it had more drama in store. One of the major highlights of this season was Chunkey Panday and Bhavana Pandey renewing their wedding vows. In the episode where they do so in presence of their close friends and family members, the couple’s daughter Ananya Panday could be seen discussing her wedding with her childhood best friend Shanya Kapoor. Shanaya is the daughter of Maheep Kapoor who is also one of the stars of the show. The Liger actress said that she wants three weddings, like a function.

Shanaya said, “I feel like between you and me, you’d (Ananya) get married first." Ananya replied, “My whole idea was like, I was going to get married with them again. Waiting for that to happen." Shanaya also said that she feels Ananya would get married first, followed by Suhana Khan and then she will be the last one to tie the knot.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MCbPeyv_X8Y" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Ananya also joked about gate-crashing Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. “I came here (vow renewal function) thinking it was Vicky-Katrina’s wedding, but I think I came to the wrong place. Really wanted to go for that one."

Meanwhile, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives highlights the personal and professional lives of Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sajdeh who are the wives of Bollywood actors Samer Soni, Chunkey Panday and Sanjay Kapoor respectively. Seema was married to Sohail Khan but they have now separated.

Besides the four gorgeous women, the show also featured their husbands and kids and their close industry friends such as Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora, and Arjun among others. The second season also featured Sima Taparia of Indian Matchmaking fame.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here