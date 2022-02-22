Ananya Panday Talks About How Shah Rukh Khan’s Films Gave Her Wrong Idea Of Love And The ‘Ideal Man’

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday who is riding high on the success of her latest film Gehraiyaan, in her recent interview, spoke about the film and how it deals with the idea of love and relationships. The actress also talked about her personal thoughts on matters of the heart. The Student Of The Year 2 actress shared how her idea of romantic relationships has changed over time, she said that growing up watching Shah Rukh Khan’s films gave her the wrong ideas of relationships.

Ananya Panday who is a close friend of Shah Rukh’s daughter, Suhana Khan, said in an interview with bollywoodlife.com, “While I was growing up, I watched a lot of Shah Rukh Khan’s films, and I wanted an ideal man who would be madly in love with me and look at me with love-struck eyes. After a while, I realized that love is a lot about communication and friendship."

On being asked about her thoughts on ‘modern relationships’ and her thoughts on the younger generation switching from one partner to the next, the Khaali Peeli star reasoned, “I think there is more access to meet more people and I think it also comes from what Deepika was saying about putting yourself first. You don’t want to settle and I don’t think that should be taken in a bad way as well."

“I probably don’t see it in a casual sense but I would see it as you don’t want to settle for something that doesn’t make you as happy or would not satisfy you as much," she added.

Ananya who started her career with 2019’s Student of the Year 2 and went on to feature in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli, said she always believed that ‘Gehraiyaan’ would be a perfect training ground for her.

The actress told PTI in an interview, “I wanted to work with Shakun and Deepika. I went into the film wanting to learn and absorb as much as I could from people around me — be it Shakun, Deepika, Dhairya or Siddhant. I wanted to learn as much as I could. I just had a feeling that the film would help me grow as an actor and as a person. I’m happy to see it has changed me."

While speaking her heart out, the young actress shared that she was ‘nervous’ about playing a layered character like Tia so early on in her career. However, the love she has received for her performance has motivated her to make bold decisions.

