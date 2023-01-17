Ananya Thanks Parents Chunky, Bhavana for Showing 'How Easy Love Can Be' on Their Anniversary

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana Pandey are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary today, January 17. On their special day, their industry friends and colleagues have filled social media with warm and lovely anniversary wishes for them. However, the most special anniversary note came from their actress-daughter Ananya Panday. She shared a couple of unseen photos of her parents and penned a heartwarming note.

In the first photo, Chunky and Bhavana can be seen posing with their two daughters Ananya and Rysa. The second photo shows the couple from their younger days. In the third photo, which is from their wedding day, Chunky puts vermilion on Bhavana with a kid looking at them cutely. The fourth and final photo features Jackie Shroff with Chunky, Bhavana and a baby Ananya.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “happy 25th anniversary Mama and Papa thank you for showing us how easy love can be (and for ur gorgeous genes ) also the last picture is here because I think @apnabhidu is the coolest and also my expression hasn’t changed in the last 24 years and also I love the kids expression in the second last picture idk who he is but it’s too good "

Take a look:

Their close industry friends, too, wished them in the comment section. Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Happy 25th anniversary darlings ❤️ , Well done @bhavanapandey @chunkypanday" while Zoya Akhtar added, “Happy Anniversary ♥️ you two are pure ♥️"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is shooting for the sequel of Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

