Ananya Panday to Shoot for 'Liger' Song With Vijay Deverakonda on Oct 25 Amid NCB Questioning: Report

Ananya Panday, who has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for further questioning in the Mumbai drug bust case on Monday, will reportedly be shooting for a song for ‘Liger’ with Vijay Deverakonda on the same day. Ananya Panday’s home in Mumbai’s Bandra was searched by the anti-drugs agency on Thursday and her laptop and mobile phones were reportedly seized. She was questioned for two hours on Thursday and around four hours on Friday in connection with her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged at Arthur Road jail in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month. Her questioning will continue on Monday.

Shah Rukh Khan Visits Son Aryan in Jail; Ananya Panday Summoned by NCB

Now if a report in Etimes is anything to go by then the shooting for the ‘Liger’ song will go on for a few days and besides the song, Ananya also has some ad shoots, which she will be honouring too. Liger marks the first collaboration of actor Vijay Deverakonda and director Puri Jagannadh. The film will feature the Arjun Reddy actor as an MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter with a stutter. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is bankrolling the project.

Meanwhile, Ananya has been again called by the NCB on Monday. Her actor-father Chunky Panday accompanied her to the NCB office earlier. NCB Deputy Director General Ashok Mutha Jain told media persons that Ananya Panday has been called again on Monday to take the ongoing process further.

Sources told CNN-News18 that Ananya was ‘cooperating’ in the case. “Ananya Panday is cooperating with the NCB. She is answering all the questions posed to her," NCB sources said. The NCB is probing whether Ananya Pandey arranged drugs for Aryan, sources in the NCB had earlier told CNN-News18. Ananya’s name had cropped up in the case after certain WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan were allegedly found in the latter’s mobile phone, the sources said.

