Ananya Panday to Star Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl’s Sequel: Report

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha featuring Dream Girl was a massive hit at the box office. Movie buffs lauded the performance of Ayushmann and the film garnered appreciation from critics. After the huge success of the film, there were reports that the makers have announced a sequel to the film. There were also reports that makers have mentioned that the sequel will be made and go on floors later this year. However, they didn’t reveal anything about who will be the leading lady in the film earlier. Pinkvilla has recently reported that Ananya Panday has been roped in for the role of Dream Girl 2.

The entertainment news portal stated that Ananya Panday has bagged the role in Raaj Shandilya’s directorial. A close source to the development informed that the markers were in talks with Ananya Panday for Dream Girl 2.

As per the sources, the team has zeroed down on Ananya Panday to star opposite Ayushmann. If the report is true, this will the first collaboration between Ananya and Ayushmann. Though, the makers are yet to make an official announcement for the same.

While there were rumours that Bigg Boss fame Tejasswi Prakash was all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film, then Sara Ali Khan’s name also floated for the role, earlier. As per the media house, the team was looking for a feisty, young star and hence, the gen-z actresses were considered to play the lady love opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Speaking about the film, Dream Girl is narrated around a man who can impersonate a female voice that begets attention from others. The film also had Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee and Nidhi Bisht in supporting roles. The film was one of the highest grosser of 2019 and earned Rs 200 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Ananya is currently busy promoting her much-anticipated film, Liger starring alongside Vijay Devarkonda. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and is set to hit the silver screen on August 25.

