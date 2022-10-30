Ananya Panday Turns 24: Recent and Upcoming Movies of the Gen-Z Actress

Ananya Panday, known for her debut in Student of The Year 2, started her acting career in 2019. The actress also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, who is known for his quirky characters and amazing comic timing. Ananya Panday also appeared in the two seasons of the reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which followed the lives of Maheep Kapoor, Seema, Neelam Kothari, and her mother Bhavana Pandey.

The actress also launched an initiative in 2019, called ‘So Positive’, which aims at creating awareness around cyberbullying. Other than that, the actress was also ranked in list of Most Desirable Women in 2019. Thus, it is safe to say that Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses of this generation.

Here are some of her recent and upcoming films that you must watch:

Khaali Peeli

The film, starring Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat in the primary roles, was directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. It was a commercial entertainer, which revolved around a couple, on a quest to find a costly key. Gehraiyaan

This 2022 romantic drama was directed by Shakun Batra. Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, the film received appreciation for its unique storytelling and plot. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Liger

The film saw immense excitement during its promotions in different parts of the world. It starred Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, who played an MMA fighter. Liger was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages, and also had an extended cameo of Mike Tyson. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

The upcoming film, directed by debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. After sharing that she had wrapped her schedule on the film, the actress added that it was a cathartic and wholesome experience. Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 was announced in the most wholesome and quirky way possible. The film starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role will also feature Ananya Panday alongside other acclaimed actors. The film, which is set to release in 2023, is a sequel to Dream Girl, the 2019 comedy that garnered a lot of appreciation.

