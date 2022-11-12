Home » News » Movies » Ananya Panday Wishes Her 'Baby Aryan' Khan On His Birthday With An Adorable Unseen Childhood Pic

Ananya Panday Wishes Her 'Baby Aryan' Khan On His Birthday With An Adorable Unseen Childhood Pic

Ananya Panday wishes her 'first and forever best friend' Aryan Khan on his birthday. Check out her post here.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 12, 2022, 13:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Ananya Panday digs up a childhood pic with Aryan Khan to wish him on his birthday.
Ananya Panday digs up a childhood pic with Aryan Khan to wish him on his birthday.

It is Aryan Khan’s birthday and Ananya Panday found a special way to wish him. The actress, who went on record about her crush on Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son, took to her Instagram Stories and shared a never-before-seen childhood picture of the duo and penned a sweet birthday note for him.

In the picture, a cute Aryan and an adorable Ananya appeared to be at a party. Sharing the picture, Ananya wrote, “Missing baby Aryan. Happy birthday to my first and forever best friend." Check out the sweet post below:

Ananya Panday wishes Aryan Khan on his birthday.

Earlier this year, when Ananya appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with Vijay Deverkonda, Karan Johar quizzed her about Aryan. He asked if she ever had a crush on Aryan. The Gehraiyaan star admitted having one. “Yeah, he is cute. I had a crush on Aryan," she confessed. Asked why it did not materialise, Ananya replied, “Ask him."

Ananya is currently rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur. Back in July, it is reported that both the actors have a mutual affinity towards each other and this is a very recent development in the lives of the two. However, there is always a possibility that the two had been keeping it extremely private earlier and the news slowly is seeing the light of day, according to ETimes. To top it off, Ananya confessed on Koffee With Karan 7 that she finds Aditya ‘hot’.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger. The film, which marked Vijay Deverakonda’s debut in Bollywood, did not fair well at the box office. She will now be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She has also signed Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. Whereas, it is rumoured that Aryan Khan is focusing on his writing career for now.

first published: November 12, 2022, 13:21 IST
last updated: November 12, 2022, 13:21 IST

