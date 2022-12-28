Ananya Panday Wraps Up Last Working Day of 2022 With Cute Pic, Says 'Feeling Blessed'

With the new year approaching, our favourite B Town celebs are wrapping up their work and getting into the holiday mood. On Wednesday evening, actress Ananya Panday took to her social media handle to share a boomerang of a mirror selfie and write that she has wrapped up the last working day of this year and can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store. In the short clip, the Liger actress can be seen dressed in a white crop top and denim.

Sharing the boomerang video, she wrote, “Just wrapped my last working day of 2022!!! Feeling so blessed and grateful for the year gone by but can’t wait for what 2023 has in store."

Take a look:

Earlier in the day, the Gehraiyaan actress took to Instagram to drop a couple of photos from her latest photoshoot for which the actress ditched her pants and opted for a white blouse.

She went for a wavy hairstyle and kept her makeup minimal. The actress is seen sitting on an empty balcony with sun rays falling on her, producing the perfect sunkissed pictures. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Jusqu’ici, tout va bien ✌🏼"

As soon as she uploaded the photos, her fans took to the comment section to compliment her. Most of them dropped heart-shaped and fire-shaped emojis.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Next, the actress will be seen in the sequel of Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film will be helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and would also feature Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seems Pahwa, Annu Kapoor among others. Apart from that, she will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. It is being helmed by Arjun Varain Singh and will tell a digital age story of three friends living in Mumbai.

