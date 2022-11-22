Ananya Panday's Birthday Wish for Rumoured Ex Kartik Aaryan is All Things Love, Check It Out

Bollywood’s handsome hunk Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his birthday today and social media is filled with wishes for him. Besides his fans and followers, the actor’s industry colleagues, too, took to social media to leave lovely birthday notes for him. Out of them, his former beau Ananya Panday left one of the sweetest wishes for Kartik. Ananya and Kartik were co-stars in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Taking to her Instagram Story section, the actress shared a photo with Kartik and wrote, “No secret that you are gonna have a blockbuster year."

Take a look at her post:

Kartik and Ananya were rumoured to be dating but reports suggested that they broke up. During the seventh season of Koffee With Karan 7, Ananya’s mother Bhavana Panday seemingly confirmed that something was brewing between them.

During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asks Bhavana out of all co-stars Ananya had, who did she look the best with. Bhavana named all her co-stars and said Ananya looks best with Kartik, acts the best with Ishaan Khatter, dances the best with Tiger Shroff and sings the best with Siddhant Chaturvedi. At this point, KJo stopped her and asks her to give one answer, to which she says Kartik. Karan quickly added, “then what happened, why did they break up?" A flustered Bhavana replied, “I thought you are talking on screen."

KJo further added that if they looked so good, they should have kept it together. Bhavana says, “I don’t know, never say never."

Meanwhile, Karan also hinted that Ananya dated two boys at the same time. When Gauri said that her dating advice for Suhana is to not date two people at the same time, Karan reveals that Ananya did the same and added that she was oscillating in between. However, Bhavana tries to defend her daughter by saying, “No, she was thinking of two so she broke up with one."

On the work front, Kartik delivered one of the biggest hits of Bollywood this year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He now has a series of films lined up. The actor will be seen in Freddy with Alaya F. He also has Shehzada in the pipeline, SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, Aashiqui 3 and Captain India.

Ananya, on the other hand, will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2.

