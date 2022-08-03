Ananya Panday's BTS Pic From Liger Has a Karisma Kapoor Connection; Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts

Ananya Panday is currently busy with the promotion of her upcoming sports drama Liger. From appearing on chat shows to travelling in local trains, the young star is trying out quirky ways to brace audiences for the movie’s premiere. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Liger and it has an interesting connection with Karisma Kapoor.

In the latest photo, Ananya Panday is seen dazzling in a gorgeous body-hugging striped dress as she poses for the mirror selfie. But she is not alone in the picture. The mirror of her makeup room features a throwback poster of Karisma Kapoor in a similar striped ensemble as Ananya Panday. While sharing the mirror selfie, the Student of The Year 2 actress shared that Karisma Kapoor is her forever style inspo.

In addition to this, Ananya revealed that she carries this poster of Karisma Kapoor for every shoot. “BTS of Liger twining w the forever inspo Lolo. Fun fact I take this picture with me on every shoot it’s a mood!” Take a look at the picture below:

As soon as the picture caught the attention of Karisma Kapoor, she quickly responded to the post by calling Ananya her doll. “Awwww this is adorable, love you my doll,” said Karisma. Even sister Kareena Kapoor wasn’t behind to compliment both Karisma and Ananya. “No one like OUR LOLO,” said Kareena before calling Ananya cool. “So cool you look you star,” concluded Kareena. Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani also chimed in to reveal that the throwback photo of Karisma was captured by him.

In addition to this, the photo has also garnered immense praise from Ananya’s fans. With over 3 lakh likes, the comment section of the post is filled with a barrage of red hearts and fire emoticons.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger essays the life of an underdog MMA fighter played by South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. It will hit the big screens on August 25.

