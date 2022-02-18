Ananya Panday's Car Gets Locked by Mumbai Police; This is Why

On Friday, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s car got locked by the Mumbai police, reported ETimes. The actress was shooting in a studio in the city and her car was parked outside, which was locked by the Mumbai Police. ETimes reporters informed that a lot of cars were parked there including the actress’. The area was not a parking spot but it was booked to keep studio equipment the publication reported. However, Ananya’s security team resolved the matter with the cops and the car will be released in no time.

Ananya has been gaining praise for her latest film Gehraiyaan. The Shakun Batra directorial also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhaiya Karwa. She shared a note on Instagram recently and wrote about playing the character of Tia in Gehraiyaan. The plot of Gehraiyaan revolves around Deepika’s Alisha, a woman whose six-year-old relationship with Karan (Dhairya Karwa) has grown monotonous. She has an affair with her cousin Tia’s (Pandey) fiance Zain, played by Siddhant.

Her caption read, “the many moods of TIA 💘🌊✨🌻 she was such a treat to play - her innocence, patience, insecurity, maturity, vulnerability, loyalty, love, heartbreak - will stay with me forever 💙 #GehraiyaanOnPrime out now 🌊"

Gehraiyaan, produced by Karan Johar, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Ananya will next be seen in the film Liger. The film marks Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut. She will also reunite with Siddhant for the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It also stars Adarsh Gourav.

