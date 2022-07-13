Ananya Panday’s Childhood Crush Is Oh-So-Relatable

Ananya Panday, known for her unapologetic and candid self, has recently given an insight into her personal life and how she deals with her heartbreaks. The news comes at a time when rumours of Ananya dating Aditya Roy Kapoor have surfaced online.

In a chat with ETimes, Ananya has shared her formula to deal with heartbreaks. Ananya has said that she is the kind of person who believes to vent out all her emotions and letting it all out. Explaining the reason, she added, “We tell ourselves, ‘no I won’t cry’ but that suppressing of emotions always catches up to you sometime later," she added.

Ananya also stated that she feels it is okay to cry her heart out and listen to all the Arijit Singh songs. “Eat how much ever ice cream you want to and you will be okay one day," she added

The Student Of The Year 2 star also mentioned that the best medicine to deal with heartbreak is to be with best friends.

Ananya also revealed about her childhood crush. The actress disclosed that she was obsessed with Hrithik Roshan. “I think I was 2 or 3 when Kaho Na Pyar Hai came out. And then I saw him at some birthday party and I started screaming, ‘Hrithik! Hrithik!’" she mentioned.

Meanwhile, Ananya is gearing up for the promotions of her upcoming film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on August 26. Ananya also had Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi in her kitty. She was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya Panday was rumoured to be in a relationship with Ishaan Khatter before they allegedly broke up earlier this year. Though they never officially acknowledge their relationship, but they shared pictures with each other.

