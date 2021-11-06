Ananya Panday's Cousin Alanna Panday Is Engaged to Boyfriend Ivor McCray; See Pics from Maldives

Ananya Panday‘s cousin, social media influencer Alanna Panday is now engaged. She took to Instagram on Friday to announce her engagement with her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray. The social media sensation revealed that she’s “marrying" her best friend. Alanna and Ivor have been dating for two years.

In a separate post, she shared the aerial view of the dreamy proposal setup that Ivor planned for Alanna. “Marrying my best friend," she captioned it. The couple was holidaying in the Maldives when Ivor McCray popped the question.

Alanna Panday Is Setting Internet On Fire With Her Sexy Beach Outfits While Holidaying In Maldives

Advertisement

Sharing pictures from the special moment, Alanna wrote, “Didn’t realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile everyday and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can’t wait to have a family with you!"

Alanna is a travel fanatic who keeps her followers entertained with her beachfront photos. She has over 845k followers on Instagram. Alanna is a fashion management graduate who never fails to wow her admirers with her gorgeous avatar. She is the daughter of Bollywood fitness guru Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday.

Previously, in one of her YouTube videos, Alanna stated that she lives with her partner Ivor and that her family is very open-minded and understanding of her choices. Even her mother, Deanne, is close to Ivor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.