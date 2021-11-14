Ananya Panday's Cousin Alanna Panday's Engagement Party Attended by Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu and Others

Ananya Panday’s cousin, social media influencer Alanna Panday is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray. While Alanna wore a grey gown, Ivor was dressed in a white sherwani. The celebration in Mumbai was attended by all from Salman Khan’s family to Lara Dutta and Bipasha Basu.

Advertisement

Alanna’s mother Deanne Panday shared pictures from the celebration on her Instagram Stories. One of the pictures had her posing with Lara Dutta, who attended the party in a pink saree. There were also pictures of her sister-in-law, Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavana who joined in the celebrations in a sky-blue salwar suit.

Read: Alanna Panday Sets Temperatures Soaring In White Bikini, Check Out Diva’s Hottest Looks

In an Instagram post, Alanna revealed that she’s “marrying" her best friend. In a separate post, she shared the aerial view of the dreamy proposal setup that Ivor McCray planned for Alanna. “Marrying my best friend," she captioned it. The couple was holidaying in the Maldives when Ivor popped the question.

Alanna is a travel fanatic who keeps her followers entertained with her beachfront photos. She has over 845k followers on Instagram. Alanna is a fashion management graduate who never fails to wow her admirers with her gorgeous avatar. She is the daughter of Bollywood fitness guru Deanne and Chikki Panday.

Previously, in one of her YouTube videos, Alanna stated that she lives with her partner Ivor and that her family is very open-minded and understanding of her choices. Even her mother, Deanne, is close to Ivor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.