Ananya Panday's Sun-kissed Pics in Blue Bikini from Liger Sets Are Breathtaking

Ananya Panday along with the team of Liger is busy filming in Las Vegas. While we are yet to learn what unfolds in the highly anticipated film, the behind-the-scenes photos from the sets are breathtaking. Ananya is surely making many memories in between shots.

On Saturday, the actress dropped a series of gorgeous pics from Vegas. Dressed in a blue coloured bikini top layered with a white robe, Ananya looks gorgeous and happy. In addition to a few photographs, she posted a video of the beautiful setting sun. The clip ended with the actress enjoying the breeze and the ride. “I’m just forever in love with the sky," she captioned the photo along with a sun-set emoticon and hashtag, #Liger.

Ananya’s mother Bhavana sent love to the post. Shanaya Kapoor’s mother, Maheep wrote in comments, “Cutie," followed by red heart emojis.

Just last week, Ananya debuted her “bathrobe in a car series." The multiple snippets showed her clad in a white bathrobe and having a blast. She appears to enjoy the nighttime shoot as well, when in LA. However, Ananya added a special footnote to her caption that read, “Don’t ask why, I can’t explain."

Ananya also enjoyed horse-riding in the company of Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has also been roped in by the makers for an important part in Liger. Ananya seems to be getting along with her new colleague, rather well. A picture is worth a thousand words so here it is:

Last seen in Khaali Peeli, alongside Ishaan Khatter, Ananya has completed filming for Shakun Batra’s as-yet-untitled film. She will also share the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

