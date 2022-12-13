Ananya Panday’s Photo in Cutout Monokini Sets Screens on Fire; Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon React

Ananya Panday has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. Trust her to set trends with her impeccable fashion statement on social media every now and then. Her choices in movies and especially in fashion have paved the path for the young star to garner an incredible fan following in a short time. Now, the actress has added another feather to her cap, as she posted a head-turning photo from her magazine shoot.

After being awarded the Best Debutant Actress of the year- OTT by the Indian Television Academy for her role in Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday took Instagram by storm with her latest post.

Ananya Panday turned muse for Jimmy Choo and dropped a photo in an edgy outfit- a silver shimmery cut-out bodysuit with mesh detailing and a black blazer. For that extra oomph factor, the actress bared her toned legs. She opted for strappy heels, glam makeup and sported a stylish hairdo. As soon as she uploaded the post, her photo went viral and sent the internet into a tizzy.

Celebrities like Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon, Komal Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh posted fire and heart emojis. The actress truly looked like a bombshell and Diana Penty seems to agree as she posted a bomb emoji. Doting mother, Bhavana Pandey wrote, “Stunning!”, while BFF Shanaya Kapoor commented, “Drool”. Actress Tanishaa Mukerji reacted, “Stun Babe!” Ananya’s aunt, Deanne Panday wrote, “This is fit fit fit!”

Check out the photo here:

Ananya had previously posted a photo from the cover page of the renowned magazine that showed the Liger actress looking regal and slaying in a long black trench coat, shimmery eyes and picture-perfect pose. Her timeless classic black coat with a self-tie waist belt was the highlight.

The actress posed with ultra confidence in her strappy and glitzy heels.

