Ananya Panday's Sister Rysa Drops Cover Of SZA's Kill Bill, Proud Mom Bhavana Shares Video

Ananya Panday’s sister, Bhavana Panday and Chunky Panday’s youngest daughter Rysa Panday is a born singer as evident from her YouTube channel where she has put up her covers of iconic songs like Young and Beautiful, idonywannabeyouanymore and Cry. Following that trajectory, the young star kid has dropped yet another song which was shared by her doting mother on her Instagram handle. Needless to say, celebs and fans alike were floored by Rysa’s talent.

On Wednesday, Bhavana Panday shared the black and white clip of Rysa on her feed which captured the young star kid belting out a cover of Kill Bill by SZA. The video was recorded in a studio setting and Rysa nailed the song while rocking a top with white printed t-shirt and a pianist accompanying her as well. Bhavana wrote in the caption, “Kill Bill (sza) (black and white heart emojis) Love (white and black heart emojis). Thank you Stephen Sir @sobohouseofmusic!"

Bhavna Panday’s BFF as well as Sameer Soni’s wife and actress Neelam Kothari was impressed by Rysa’s singing skills. She complimented Rysa with, “Super(with red heart emoji and high-10 emoji)". Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh wrote, “Superb(with clapping hands emoji and red heart emoji)". Mahima Chaudhry wrote, “Awesome!!" Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor and fashion designer Mozez Singh reacted with heart and heart eye emojis. On the other hand, one of the fans commented, “She has something different. She is going to rule Bollywood for sure!!" Another one wrote, “Well done Rysa! Your voice is amazing and so peaceful!" Someone also said, “She has got some magical voice!"

While Rysa Panday is too young to step into the glitzy world of entertainment, she was featured in some of the episodes of the second season of Netflix’s reality television series ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’. Rysa aspires to become a film-maker in future.

