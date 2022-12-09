Ananya Panday's Sunkissed Pics in White Top, Mini Skirt Impress Bestie Suhana Khan, Check Her Reaction

Ananya Panday sure knows how to take the internet by storm with her photoshoots. The Gen Z actress recently shared a series of photos from her latest shoot and they are winning the hearts of netizens. Not just her fans and followers, but her bestie Suhana Khan, too, couldn’t stop herself from admiring Ananya. In the photos, the Liger actress can be seen donning a tank top which she paired with a miniskirt. She is standing near a window and the sun rays are falling perfectly on her face giving her a proper sunkissed look. She has kept her makeup minimal.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “le miel 🍯"

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana took to the comment section to post a series of emojis.

On Thursday, Ananya shared some more photos from the shoot which gave a complete glimpse of her looks. She wrote, "

I want a Sunday kind of love ☀️"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film failed to perform at the box office and did not manage to impress critics or audiences. Now, the actress has joined hands with Ayushmann Khurrana for the film Dream Girl 2. The film was originally slated to release on June 29, 2023, but later it was reported that Ekta Kapoor preponed the release date after Sajid Nadiadwala requested her to not release the film around the same time as his film SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Next, she will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gaurav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

