Ananya Panday's Weekend Mood Is All About Sunshine and Curls; Check Her Gorgeous Sans Makeup Selfies

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to post a gorgeous sans makeup selfie of herself with her curly hair. The actress looked stunning in the pic.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 19, 2022, 17:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Ananya Panday flaunts her curly hair in new sans make up selfies.
After impressing fans with a string of photographs in bold outfits, Ananya Panday has opted for a sombre approach to spending her weekend. On Saturday morning, she took to Instagram to share a couple of weekend selfies, giving fans a glimpse of her latest whereabouts. What made the selfies more interesting was Ananya’s curly hair-do. With blushed cheeks and glossy lips, the Bollywood diva tugs her chin in the palm of her hand while striking a pose in one photo.

In another, the actress slightly tilts her neck to give a subtle smile. Clad in a sleeveless ensemble, it appears that Ananya is seemingly relaxing away her weekend after an eventful week. While uploading the picture, Ananya Panday added a quirky caption to her post that reads, “Just (Sunshine emoticon).” Take a look at it here:

These pics came just a day after she posted a series of bikini photos that were an apt combination of ethnic and modern touch. Inspired by mirror work, in one photo, she flaunted her toned physique in an orange bikini three piece-set, in another she wore a similar ivory ensemble. Filled with drama, the previous post saw her striking multiple sensuous poses.

Previously, the actor also jetted off to New York City to attend an event organized by a statement jewellery band. From sipping coffee to devouring delicious desserts, the outing was a fun joyride for the actress. In a subsequent post, the youngster also gave fans a look at the bold black jumpsuit that she wore while attending the event. Check it out below:

On the work front, the Bollywood actress was last seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the action film, Liger. She has already completed the shooting of her next venture Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The drama movie will likely premiere next year. Lastly, she has also been roped in to play the leading lady in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2.

first published: November 19, 2022, 17:23 IST
last updated: November 19, 2022, 17:26 IST
