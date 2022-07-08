Ananya Panday on Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor's Debut: 'It's Very Emotional for Me'

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are all set to make their Bollywood debut. While Suhana is making her debut with The Archies while Shanaya is making her big-screen debut with Bedhadak. Through the announcements and shoots, their best friend Ananya Panday has been their biggest support system. Now, Ananya has opened up about Suhana and Shanaya’s debuts.

The Bollywood actress shared just how excited and hyped about it. During the conversation, Ananya said that it was always a childhood dream for all three friends to become actresses. While she made her debut before her besties, she is absolutely rooting for the success of their first films.

“I mean, I always say this, that Suhana, Shanaya and I have had this collective dream of being in showbiz and becoming actresses. Growing up, all we did together was play acting games. So it’s very exciting for me, it’s very emotional for me that both Suhana with Archies and Shanaya are making her debut. And they’re both amazing. I can’t wait for the world to see them shine," she told IndiaToday.in.

Advertisement

When asked if she had any nuggets of advice to pass on to her friends, she said, “I am really not the one to give them any advice because I’m starting out myself. But, of course, we all have conversations with each other about this and I’m very excited."

Based on the comic book Archies, Suhana will be seen playing Veronica in the Indian adaptation. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the Netflix project also stars Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Shanaya, on the other hand, is making her debut with Shashank Khaitan as her debut director.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ananya has a few movies in the pipeline as well. She will be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. She will then be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.