Ananya Pandey's Latest Gehraiyaan Promotion Look Gets Love From Sharvari Wagh

Gehraiyaan is one of the most awaited films of this Valentine’s month. The lead actors, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi are busy with the promotions of the film. Ananya shared one of her promotional looks for Gehraiyaan on Wednesday.

Dressed in a floral corset top, Ananya paired it with a green skirt and blue sandals. For the accessories, Ananya wore medium size hoops. Her tresses were tied up in a pony. In the first two snaps, the actor was seen sitting on a platform with a floral background. And in the next two clicks, Ananya was seen leaning against the wall. Posting the pictures, she captioned the post – “Gehraiyaan title track playing on loooop all day, every day. Gehraiyaan On Prime Feb 11th."

Take a look at the picture:

While fans showered Ananya with love, they also expressed their wait for the film. Bollywood actor Sharvari Wagh called her a “cutie", and Mouni Roy, who recently got married, dropped love emoticons.

Several videos of the Gehraiyaan star cast posing for the paparazzi have been doing rounds on the internet, and fans are loving every bit of it. In one of the videos, Ananya was seen directing the photographers to sing songs from her upcoming movie. Dressed in the above-mentioned outfit, Ananya said, “Aadhe log Gehraiyan gaayenge aur aadhe log Doobey gaayenge (Half of you will sing Gehraiyaan, and the remaining half will sing Doobey)."

In another video, Ananya was seen posing with her co-star Siddhant. Here, the actor was wearing a body-hugging orange short dress along with a similar colour jacket.

While striking the pose for paparazzi, Ananya was heard asking them – “Jacket ke sath acha lag raha hai ya jacket ke bina (Is the outfit looking nice with the jacket or without it)".

