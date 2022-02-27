Anastasia Lenna, Former Miss Grand Ukraine, Joins Fight Against Russian Invasion

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has taken the entire world by shock. While the politicians and world leaders are offering help to Ukraine- military and otherwise, the people of the country have taken up arms to defend their land. Several images of citizens joining the war have gone viral in the past week, and now beauty queen and former Miss Grand Ukraine have joined the military to fight against the Russian invasion.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anastasiia Lenna, who represented Ukraine in the 2015 Miss Grand International beauty contest, uploaded a couple of photos where she can be seen carrying arms.

Shae shared a photo of her country’s flag and wrote, “#prayforukraine #stopwar #staystrong #handsoffukraine."

Her Instagram Story section is dedicated to spreading awareness and information about the invasion and urging people to support Ukraine in whatever way they can.

Prior to this, the model had posted several photos of her wielding weapons. On the work front, she worked as a model and a public relations manager in Turkey, according to the New York Post.

Meanwhile, expressing her dismay over the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Rahul Mahajan’s wife Natalya Ilina has shared a small yet heartfelt note on her Instagram handle. Natalya, who is Russian, shared how she is connected to both nations and feels disheartened to see the ongoing crisis.

In her note, the model-actress wrote that her paternal grandmother was Russian while her paternal grandfather was German. She further revealed," My nana (maternal grandfather) was Russian and my nani (maternal grandmother) was Ukrainian."

Revealing intriguing facts about her family and her roots, Natalya further said that her family was “basically formed as a child of WW2." She said that during World War II, Russians were fighting against Nazi Germany, but now she is saddened to see that Russia has turned against Ukraine.

