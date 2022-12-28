Anasuya Bharadwaj Aces The Boss Lady Look In Black Suit; Check It Out

Telugu actress-host Anasuya Bharadwaj has created a sizable fanbase for herself in a short period. Apart from her work, the diva is known for her fashion sense and has impressed her fans with some great outfit inspirations. Recently, the actress flaunted her boss lady look in a black pantsuit set and glittery crop top on social media. She looked stunning in this outfit.

The actress complemented her outfit with red lipstick, silver earrings and a tight bun. She captioned her post, “Access to my energy is a privilege." Anasuya’s boss lady look was apparently for an event, as she mentioned in her caption, “For an event in Srikakulam." Fans appreciated her photos, but some people made comments and trolled her.

Anasuya, who transitioned from the small screen to the big screen, has become a busy artist with the back-to-back success of her films. The actress, who has recently been preoccupied with different projects, is rumoured to be performing an item song in Pushpa 2.

Before Anasuya ventured into anchoring, Sr Suma was the top remunerated anchor in the Telugu TV industry. Anasuya has created a mark for herself in the industry. From hosting TV shows like Jabardasth to attending events, she has carved a niche for herself.

Anasuya gained the audience’s love with the TV show Jabardasth program. She has become more accessible to everyone through social media. Her posts always receive positive responses from followers and netizens. Now she has acquired a huge fan following on social media and is not shy about sharing her latest updates.

