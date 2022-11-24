Anasuya Bharadwaj Channels Her Inner Desi Girl In This Printed Saree

Anasuya Bharadwaj is a celebrated face in the Telugu film. In addition to her acting prowess, the actress also leaves no opportunity to make fashion statements with her sartorial choices. Be it any ethnic wear like Anarkalis, sarees and lehengas or western wear such as mini dresses, gowns or casual outfits, Anasuya knows how to ace them all. And her Instagram feed is proof.

Recently, the diva shared a streak of pictures in an ethereal saree, which was quick to catch the attention of many on social media. In the photographs, Anasuya is seen in a bottle-green saree with red prints all over it. She paired the saree with a matching boatneck blouse. The actress coupled her look with a pair of oxidized earrings and red and green bangles. Dewy makeup and a side-parted hairdo in open tresses rounded off her gorgeous look.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Anasuya wrote, “And yet there always seems to be such a long way to go."

Seeing the photos, several social media users lavished her with oodles of compliments in the comments section of her post. One user called her, “Tollywood Angel," while another commented, “Looking Fabulous." Many others went all heart emojis in the comments.

On the work front, Anasuya Bharadwaj will next be seen in the Telugu-language action drama film, Pusha: The Rule, which is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. The movie is directed by Sukumar, and it features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.

Besides Pusha: The Rule, Anasuya also has director Krishna Vamsi’s upcoming movie, Ranga Marthanda, in her kitty. Apart from her, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Brahmanandam and Shivatmika in key roles.

