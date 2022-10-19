Anasuya Bharadwaj Lashes Out At Alliance Air For Bad Flight Experience

Anasuya Bharadwaj has cultivated a loyal fanbase over the years with her acting chops as well as her hosting prowess. The Telugu actress stays connected with her fans by sharing her whereabouts on social media. She also does not shy away from voicing her opinions on various topics on these social media platforms.

Recently, Anasuya shared a slew of tweets describing her horrible experience of flying with Alliance Air. The Yatra actress lambasted Alliance Air for generating a wave of panic among passengers. She revealed that flight officials made the last call for flight no 9I517, Bangalore to Hyderabad, at 6:20 PM whereas the boarding time was 6:55 PM.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

She also added that the take-off time for the flight was 7:25 PM. Anasuya then criticised the airline authorities for making them wait on the bus for almost half an hour before boarding the flight.

In the following tweet, the 37-year-old actress pointed out that security didn’t allow them to board the flight without wearing masks. However, they were permitted entry into the airport premises without a mask.

The Winner star was also agitated at the fact that her family members were assigned different seats even when she booked all the tickets together.

Advertisement

Apart from these issues, Anasuya criticised the quality of seats in the aircraft. She shared that her shirt almost got torn because of being stuck in the ripped velcro of the seat.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anasuya Bharadwaj will next be seen in the upcoming movie Simbaa – The Forest Man, helmed by Murali Manohar Reddy. Sampath Nandi has written the screenplay of this project. According to reports, the movie is currently under production. In the poster of the Telugu film, Anasuya, clad in a white saree, is seen standing in a courtroom.

Ever since then, she has not shared any further updates on Simbaa – The Forest Man.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here