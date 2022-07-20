Anasuya Bharadwaj Reveals Interesting Details About Her Character In Darja

Actress and television presenter Anasuya Bharadwaj is now busy in the promotion of her upcoming Telugu film Darja. The film will be released in theatres on July 22. Earlier this week, at a pre-release event of the movie she revealed details about her character in the film.

Anasuya said that she will essay a powerful character in this film. The Pakka Commercial actress also applauded Darja’s story. She apologised to Darja’s team for not being able to attend all promotional events. According to Anasuya, the entire team has worked really hard for making this movie.

Anasuya is also excited for this project due to the action sequences. She performed stunts for the first time in her acting career in Darja. She also delivered a dialogue in Telugu which translates into, “Woman is not going to sit at home if threatened. She will rip apart the person who threatens her." Audiences applauded her dialogue delivery.

Anasuya was also praised by executive producer Ravi Paidipati. Ravi said that during this film’s making, Anasuya lost her father. Despite this tragedy, she cooperated with Darja’s team. Ravi thanked her for adjusting with Darja’s schedule.

This power packed pre-release event has increased the excitement among the audiences for Darja. Besides this event, Darja’s trailer has also left Anasuya’s fans delighted. Fans dropped a lot of comments praising the cast, direction and cinematography. One user wrote that the way shots are taken is impressive. Another user praised the dialogues. Some users also advised the makers to release this film on Youtube or OTT platforms. Many also wrote that actor Anil’s appearance is enough to make this movie successful at the box office.

Besides Anasuya, Shakalaka Shankar, Aamani, Aqsa Khan and, Shammu among others are playing supporting roles in Darja. Bankrolled by PSS Entertainments, Darja is directed by Saleem Malik.

