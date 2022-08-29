Anasuya Bharadwaj Takes Trolls to Task, Warns of Police Action for Filthy Comments

Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj recently took a thinly veiled dig at Vijay Deverakonda following the abysmal reviews received by his film Liger. Post her tweet, the actress has been age-shamed by Vijay’s fans, calling her aunty Anasuya. The Khiladi actress has now said that she has a screenshot of each of the troll tweets and warned that she will take police action against the people involved. Still, a user had the audacity to post another filthy comment, asking what her “rate" was. Anasuya hit back, asking the fan to ask the same of his mother, sister or wife.

Advertisement

This user has now deleted the tweet. Anasuya’s courage is being lauded by the masses. In the cryptic post, which started this feud, Anasuya wrote, “Mother’s pain will not go away. Karma… Sometimes it is difficult to come, but it is sure to come. !!! #NotHappyOnsomeonesSadness but #FaithRestored".

Top Showsha Video

In this post, Anasuya was referring to the cusswords that Vijay used while promoting Arjun Reddy. Vijay had also urged fans to use words derogatory to women.

Besides these bold opinions, Anasuya also remained in news for the film Wanted PanduGod, which received poor reviews and performed poorly at the box office. This movie was written and directed by Sreedhar Seepana.

Next, the actress will be seen in the film The Chase, directed by Caarthick Raju.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here