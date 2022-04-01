Anasuya Bharadwaj To Play Key Role in Chiranjeevi's Acharya; Know The Details

Anasuya Bharadwaj, popular for her glamorous avatars on the small screen, has bagged a chance to do an important role in megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The update on Anasuya’s role in the film has been doing the rounds.

In the upcoming Telugu action-drama, written and directed by Koratala Siva, Anasuya will be seen playing the role of a Devdasi, who dances at the festivals in the temple and never gets married.

Bankrolled by Megastar’s home banner Konidela Production Company along with Matinee Entertainments, the film ensembles the star cast of Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hedge in addition to Chiranjeevi and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Anasuya was recently seen in Ravi Teja-starrer Khiladi, which hit the theatres on February 11 and is currently streaming on Disney plus Hotstar. Anasuya also starred in Allu Arjun’s pan-Indian film Pushpa: The Rise.

On the work front, she was also reported to be acting next to Chiranjeevi in Mohan Raja’s Malayalam remake of Godfather.

Speaking of Anasuya Bharadwaj, she started her career in 2008 as a full-time TV anchor with a Telugu news channel.

In a career spanning 14 years, Anasuya has come a long way and essayed a variety of roles.

In addition to hosting several reality shows on all the top TV channels of the Tollywood Entertainment industry, Anasuya has been seen as a newsreader, supporting actress and dancer for item songs in many films. She has also worked as a successful anchor for Tollywood pre-release events.

Moreover, besides several other awards that she has received for her performances, Anasuya has also bagged a Filmfare award for her role in the Rangasthalam.

