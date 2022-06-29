Anasuya Bharadwaj's 'Audacious' Pictures Go Viral, But Not Everyone Is Impressed

Tollywood actress and anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj never fails to impress her fans with her stunning avatars. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing all her latest pictures and videos.

Stars are now not scared to experiment. They carry each of their outfits with utmost grace and confidence. But sometimes netizens don’t like it and target them. Something similar happened with Anasuya after she shared some pictures from her latest photoshoot, and they are currently going viral.

The actress was spotted in a bright yellow Kaftan dress as she posed for the pictures. She paired the outfit with a pair of orange stilettos. She could have left it that much but to play along with our whole outfit, she added some chunky gold jewellery and pop-up nail arts. And the caption of the picture said, “Audacious!"

Anasauya’s outfit has impressed many fans but many didn’t like it and said, “What does this dress look like?" Some also said the dress looks like a tent house. However, the actress ignored all the negative comments.

This is not the first time she blew away her fans with her pictures. The actress was seen in a red sleeveless crop top, which she paired with a black palazzo and floral printed synthetic shrug. Keeping it minimal, she accessorised the outfit with a silver maang-teeka, bangles and transparent heels.

She chose nude makeup and left her hair open. The caption Anasuya added to the photo when she shared it on social media read, “The greater your vibe, the smaller your clan." Fans were ecstatic to see the picture." Super Gorgeous," one of them wrote, and “Very Very Beautiful," said another. Others admired her appearance as well. Over 47,000 users liked the post.

