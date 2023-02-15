Home » News » Movies » Anasuya Bharadwaj's Savage Reply To Trolls For Calling Her A Gold-Digger

Anasuya Bharadwaj's Savage Reply To Trolls For Calling Her A Gold-Digger

The person wrote that Anasuya married Susank just for the sake of money.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 13:41 IST

Hyderabad, India

Despite such hatred and mindless trolls, Anasuya believes in moving ahead and achieving milestones on the professional front.
Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj recently became a victim of online trolling. This happened after the Rangasthalam actress shared a photo with her husband Susank Bharadwaj on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The couple was dressed casually. Anasuya wrote in the caption, “Life with you is the craziest Roller coaster ride." Fans were extremely happy and conveyed their best wishes to the couple. But one social media user made a pathetic comment. He wrote that Anasuya has married Susank just for the sake of money.

The most shocking fact was that some users agreed with his shameful comment and liked it. Anasuya didn’t keep mum on this and replied that the user should change his disgraceful thought process. The Kshanam actress advised the user to think beyond materialistic things like money and mind his foul language.

Even after these replies, the social media user kept expressing his indecent views and wrote that Anasuya is just faking these opinions and she has married Susank for financial security only. He also asked the actress not to address him as brother, as he already has a sister more successful than Anasuya. The user didn’t stop at this, and passed a lot of sexist remarks too.

The Sachindi Ra Gorre actress fans were extremely infuriated with this negativity spread by the troller and his audacity to not even issue an apology. They expressed their support for Anasuya. One of her fans wrote, “It’s weird you reply to these trolls. It just encourages people to be bad in comments so that they receive replies. I know it angers you watching these comments but giving attention just fuels their ego." Others lambasted the troller and asked him to focus on his personal life, rather than writing such demeaning comments for Anasuya.

Despite such hatred and mindless trolls, Anasuya believes in moving ahead and achieving milestones on the professional front. She has bagged a pivotal role in her upcoming Tamil film Wolf, directed by Vinoo Venketesh. Going by the glimpse of this film shared by Anasuya on Instagram, the audience knows that it is going to be a combination of scientific and horror elements.

According to reports, the tentative release date for Wolf is March 22.

