Anasuya Bhardawaj Enchants Fans With This Saree Look

South actress Anasuya Bharadwaj who shot to fame with the comedy TV show Jabardasth has uploaded a set of breathtaking pictures. Anasuya shared a gorgeous monochrome picture of herself and captioned it “Noir et blanc".

In the pic, Anasuya aced the traditional look wearing a shimmering saree while posing elegantly. The snap soon went viral and garnered more than 53,000 likes within just a day of being posted.

Advertisement

Her fans inundated the comment box with love and praised the actress for donning the lovely saree. “Looking so beautiful akka," wrote one user while others expressed their love for Anasuya through heart emoticons.

Anasuya’s black-and-white picture was followed by a series of colored pictures in the same saree where she looked even more captivating. “Sometimes all you need is a splash of colour," she captioned the second post. She topped up her vibrant pink saree and yellow blouse with a glittery necklace. Anasuya even struck an incredible pose beside a swimming pool in one of the pictures.

Having started her career as a news presenter for Sakshi TV, Anasuya later worked at Maa Music as an anchor. She is not only skilled at acting but has also done dubbing for several films.

Advertisement

She recently played the role of ‘Dakshayani’ in the super hit Allu Arjun film Pushpa: The Rise. Anasuya had posted a star-studded group photo with the cast of Pushpa which featured Allu Arjun and director Sukumar among others.

Anasuya will be soon making her Malyalam debut with her upcoming 2022 movie ‘Bheeshma Parvam’. She shared her first look as Alice on her Instagram page while thanking director Amal Neerad and Mammootty for casting her.

Anasuya, who will play ‘Alice’ in the film, will be sharing screen with Malayalam superstar Mammootty.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.