Anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj Exudes Girl-Next-Door Vibes in Checkered Shirt and Shorts

Outspoken and confident, that’s Telegu actress and television presenter Anasuya Bharadwaj for you. Anasuya who has a remarkable cameo in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise has hosted several television shows like Jabardasth. She has also worked in many Telegu-language films and web shows that include Khiladi, Bheeshma Parvam, and Kathanam.

A social media buff, Anasuya charms fans with her glamorous photoshoots and is often seen spending quality time with her family as well. Recently, the actor-anchor took the Internet by storm after she shared some glimpses of her de-glammed avatar, on a typical day at home.

Sharing a string of images on Instagram, Anasuya wrote “Pic story doing my thing before I am out and about!" She credited her husband Susank Bharadwaj for the clicks.

Giving a sneak peek at her unfiltered images Anasuya proved that she did not need a full face of makeup and a ravishing costume to look pretty. Dressed in an oversized checkered-blue shirt and a pair of too-short denim shorts, Anasuya exhibited girl-next-door vibes.

Anasuya’s husband did a pretty good job of capturing his wife in candid moments. She was spotted engrossed in her daily chores, getting ready before a mirror or picking something up from a floor.

Sporting a top-bun hairdo, Anasuya struck different poses, staring at the lens, flashing a smile for the snap. In the following few clicks, the anchor was seen engaged with a box of earrings. She seemed focused, examining the small-studded pieces of jewellery winning hearts with her adorable expressions.

The moment Anasuya’s pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans poured their love and appreciation for the actress, dropping uncountable hearts and fire emojis. Popular YouTuber Jahnavi Dasetty also seemed to be impressed by Anasuya’s zero-makeup casual avatar. “Love this look on you," she wrote.

Earlier, Anasuya was targeted by trolls after she pointed out Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda’s use of foul words during the promotion of his film, Arjun Reddy. “Mother’s pain will not go away. Karma… Sometimes it is difficult to come, but it is sure to come!!" she had written back then on Twitter. “#NotHappyOnsomeonesSadness but #FaithRestored" she hashtagged her post.

No sooner Anasuya’s tweet went viral than Vijay Deverakonda fans started passing derogatory comments at her, name-calling the anchor and addressing her as “Aunty." However, without mincing any words she warned the trolls to stop the meme fest, or else she would complain about the abusive users.

