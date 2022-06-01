Anchor-Host Priyanka Deshpande Sings For Kamal Haasan on Stage of Super Singer Junior

Vijay TV’s popular host Priyanka Deshpande has been fans’ favourite ever since she forayed into the entertainment business. Her stint on the Bigg Boss Tamil show as a contestant further catapulted her to popularity. Priyanka, who was often praised and sometimes taken to task by Bigg Boss anchor Kamal Haasan, met the star yet again. However, this time, Kamal Haasan was a guest on her show.

Priyanka hosts the famous singing reality contest Super Singer Junior on Vijay TV and the show is currently in its 8th season. Kamal Haasan has been promoting his upcoming film Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which is just two days away from release.

As part of promotions for the upcoming film, Kamal Haasan visited the latest episode of Super Singer Junior 8 as a guest judge. Priyanka then went on to wow Kamal Haasan as well as the audience by singing a song from one of his films on stage. She sang the popular track Who’s the hero from the 2010 film Manmadan Ambu starring Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Sangeetha and Madhavan. The clip of this part has been shared by the YouTube channel of Vijay TV and has been going viral since.

Interestingly, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Kamal Haasan himself, while it was originally sung by Andrea Jeremiah with Devi Sri Prasad’s music. Priyanka’s rendition of the song made Kamal Haasan stand and applaud her while the audience cheered her.

Priyanka’s popularity reached new heights when she entered the Bigg Boss 5 house as a contestant and finished as the first runner up. Her clashes with Thamarai were among the highlights of the season.

Meanwhile, Vikram is slated to release on June 3 and stars Vijay Sethupathi and Faahadh Faasil alongside Kamal Haasan.

