Anchor Ravi to Host Bigg Boss Non-Stop Buzz This Year. Details Inside

Anchor Ravi has been reportedly roped in by the makers of Bigg Boss Non-Stop Buzz to host the show. For the unversed, Bigg Boss Non-Stop Buzz is a talk show that invites evicted contestants of the show, and Ravi, one of the popular former Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 contestants, as a host is expected to reveal unknown facts about the evicted contestants.

The makers introduced Bigg Boss Buzz after concluding Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. The previous seasons of Bigg Boss Buzz have been hosted by former season 2, season 3, and season 4 contestants Tanish Alladi, Rahul Sipligunj, and Ariyana Glory, respectively.

Ravi has previously hosted the shows including — Happy Days with Ashu Reddy, who marked her television debut as a host with the Telugu show. Ravi was also seen hosting the special show Ashadamlo Atta Kodallu.

In addition, Ravi is also co-hosting Bigg Boss Utsavam, the special show, which aired on February 20, features the mega reunion of former contestants giving spectacular performances with hilarious sketches, and more. In short, wholesome entertainment for the viewers. Launched on February 26, the Bigg Boss Non-Stop Buzz is streaming on the same OTT platform that streams Bigg Boss Ultimate.

Speaking of Ravi’s stint in BB, Ravi entered the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 house last year while he was busy hosting several TV shows. Elimination of the anchor in the 12th week came as a shock to everyone. With 19 contestants, the season ended last year without a single wild card entry. However, from the beginning, Anchor Ravi had a separate fan following.

