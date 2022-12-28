Anchor Suma Kanakala Takes Break From Hosting; Know The Reason

Suma Kanakala began her acting career as a serial actress. She then went on to become an anchor and a star thanks to her incredible talent. She became a role model for the next generation by demonstrating how to achieve success in her chosen field. In this sequence, she anchors the ETV show ‘Star Manhi’ for nearly 15 years, setting a record. In her most recent show, she announced that she will take a break from her long career as an anchor. This shocking news was revealed at the end of the promo for ETV’s Where’s the Party, which will air on December 31.

Suma can keep the show interesting with her spontaneity, comic timing, and punches, even if it is a content week in Suma’s TV shows. Such instances can be found throughout her career. Suma is without a doubt the first choice for any pre-release event of a star hero movie right now. Furthermore, if her dates are unavailable, even superstars have postponed their pre-release events. His ability to speak fluently in three or four languages also sets him apart from other anchors.

She ran many ladies’ shows, such as Pattukhanna Patuchira, Bhale Chance Le, and Ummani Maharanulu, for years without getting bored. She was an anchor for popular shows such as ‘Paduta Tiyaga, Swarabhishekam. She has also appeared in a few films as a character. She recently starred in the film Jayamma Panchayati as the lead. However, Suma, who is now 47 years old, wishes to retire from anchoring.

It appears that the reason for this has been working nonstop for the past twenty years. It is known that she had a throat operation in the past as a result of her constant talking. In this context, it was decided to take a short break.

“I settled here as a Malayali only because of the affection and love shown by the Telugu people. Otherwise, I would not be. Make a note of it. But I’d like to take a break for a while," she said, sobbing. However, there is the possibility of film functions and promotional interviews.

